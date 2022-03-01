Santa Barbara City Council to review Chick-fil-A

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City Council will hold a hearing about the traffic impact allegedly caused by Chick-fil-A as part of its meeting at 2 p.m. today.

The council is considering a declaration of public nuisance for the drive-through restaurant, 3707 State St.

In other business, the council will consider adoption of a plan for allocating funds from the HOME American Rescue Plan.

To watch the meeting, go to santabarbaraca.gov/cap. To participate in the virtual meeting during public comment, visit santabarbaraca-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BHXU9bk1SWq0ntGHplRq0Q.

— Dave Mason