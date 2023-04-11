Santa Barbara City Council to review solid waste franchise

The Santa Barbara City Council today will hold a public hearing regarding a proposed exclusive franchise for citywide solid waste collection and disposal services to MarBorg Industries that will feature a 2025 switch to curbside cart collection.

Staff is asking the council to subsequently adopt an ordinance granting the exclusive franchise to MarBorg.

The council will meet in council chambers, 735 Anacapa St., starting at 2 p.m.

The city already has negotiated a proposed solid water franchise hauler agreement in preparation for the expiration of its current agreement with MarBorg on June 7.

Staff conducted an online survey of solid waste customers from June to September 2022, “which indicated that a majority of customers are satisfied or very satisfied with MarBorg’s services,” staff said.

Respondents to the survey provided feedback regarding priorities for enhanced service offerings, which were pursued during the negotiation process, in addition to new and enhanced programs and services recommended by staff.

New and enhanced programs and services resulting from negotiations include: enhancements to a variety of neighborhood collection services; compliance with new state legislative mandates; and terms and conditions reflecting current industry standards in a variety of areas.

Negotiated terms include a 15-year agreement with the city’s option for a five-year extension; transitioning small residential collection service to a curbside cart collection program; and keeping MarBorg’s base compensation flat in Fiscal Year 2024 and again in 2025, except for a one-time adjustment for change in fuel costs in that year due to substantial market volatility.

“The Franchise Fee paid by MarBorg to the city will also be adjusted to align with best practices around the state and better reflect the impact of the solid waste service on municipal infrastructure,” staff said.

“However, changes to the Franchise Fee will not result in a substantive change on the ratepayer’s overall utility bill due to the elimination of the Solid Waste UUT charge, which was previously 6%.

“It is important to note that although approval of a new agreement with these proposed terms will not result in increased compensation to MarBorg in FY24, the city’s overall solid waste rates are anticipated to increase in the coming year due to changes in the cost of post-collection processing and costs associated with landfill operations, and other activities under the city’s Waste Delivery Agreement with the county.”

Those costs will not be part of the New Agreement with MarBorg, but these costs will be passed through to solid waste customers by way of the solid waste rates.

Beginning in FY 2025, MarBorg will implement the same small residential curbside cart collection program that has already been implemented in all other MarBorg service areas.

Via this program, all small residential customers (comprising one to four residential units) will be expected to roll wheeled solid waste containers (“carts”) to the curb for weekly emptying by MarBorg.

Customers requiring accommodation because of disability or other physical limitation will be provided “on-premises” service at no additional cost, and customers voluntarily opting in to “on-premises” service will pay an additional rate on their utility bills.

Earlier today, the city council’s Finance Committee will be asked to approve a request from Transition House for loan forgiveness on property located at 434 E. Ortega St., which is operating as a family homeless shelter.

Staff is recommending the committee ask the council to adopt an ordinance approving a second amendment to the covenants, conditions and restrictions imposed on Transition House to restart a new 90-year term of use as a homeless families shelter.

The committee also will be asked to recommend the council approve an increase in FY23 expenditures in the Affordable Housing Fund in the amount of $460,000 to cover the loan forgiveness.

