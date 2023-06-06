Santa Barbara City Council to review solid waste rate increase

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara City Council

The Santa Barbara City Council today will hold a public hearing on proposed changes to solid waste rates for fiscal year 2024.

The meeting will start at 2 p.m. at city council chambers at Santa Barbara City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

“Solid waste management is essential to maintaining Santa Barbara as a beautiful and environmentally responsible city,” staff said in their report to the council. “Each year, staff propose changes to the rates paid by solid waste customers that pay for hauling, processing, disposal and other city costs. Additionally, the city utilizes collected funds to implement strategic programs to ensure compliance with state regulations and to support local community health and safety.”

The public hearing is being held so council members can consider any protests against the proposed rate changes.

“If a majority of parcel owners present protests against a proposed fee or charge at or before the hearing, the city may not impose the rate, fee, or charge,” staff said.

The bottom line for solid waste customers is that they will face a 3.4% increase in their solid waste rates, staff said.

In their discussion, staff noted several reasons why solid waste rates will actually be higher than that:

— An increase in county tipping fees to $176 per ton in Fiscal Year 24 that will increase overall solid waste rates by 3.1%. The city has to pay to deliver its waste for disposal at Santa Barbara County’s state-of-the-art ReSource Center at the Tajiguas Landfill, which helps divert trash from landfill disposal.

— Changes to the cost of solid waste collection services under a new agreement with MarBorgIndustries that will increase overall rates by 5.2%. MarBorg’s base compensation for curbside cart collection and other collection services will remain flat in Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025 (except for a one-time adjustment based on fuel costs in FY 25).

At the same time, the city and MarBorg negotiated a substantial increase in franchise fees charged MarBorg that reportedly better reflects the costs to the city for the use of the city’s rights-of-way and impact of the solid waste service on municipal infrastructure. Franchise fees are incorporated into the rates.

— Changes to Environmental Services program fees and billing administration will increase overall rates by 1.6%.

The combination of these adjustments results in a 9.9% total increase for solid waste rates, staff said.

However, the impact of this increase will be largely mitigated by the discontinuation of a 6.5% tax on sanitation services to solid waste customers. Utility Users Taxes are general taxes paid by customers based on their consumption of utility services.

The city has historically levied a 6% tax on sanitation services to solid waste customers in the city. Customers pay solid waste UUT on their utility bill once their charges have been calculated each month.

UUT are not incorporated into rates, but to better align with best practices statewide, the city is discontinuing the collection of solid waste UUT as of July 1.

“The proposed rate increase combined with the discontinuation of the UUT charge, produces an effective net increase in costs of 3.4% for a typical ratepayer,” staff said.

In addition to paying for waste hauling and disposal, solid waste rate revenue pays for various city programs managed by the Environmental Services Division, including abandoned waste removal in the public rights-of-way, maintenance of public containers (i.e., public trash cans), clean-up and abatement of encampments throughout the city, public education and outreach, compliance with city reserve policies, and other environmental programs that ensure the city complies with rapidly developing state regulations and maintains its status as an environmentally forward city.

