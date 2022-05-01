Santa Barbara City Council to tackle sea-level rise issues

The Santa Barbara City Council is scheduled to take up a bevy of items related to its Sea-Level Rise Adaptation Plan, from allocating grant money to disbanding a subcommittee.

A California Coastal Commission grant program has awarded the region nearly $2.12 million that the council is expected to allocate across three programs.

The programs are:

— The creation of a Regional Coastal Adaptation Monitoring Program, dubbed the highest priority action by the adaptation plan, to be undertaken by Santa Barbara and BEACON ($630,000).

— A shoreline master planning effort for the Waterfront that will include possible relocations and floodproofing of major sewer and water lines under the beach as well as mid- and long-term adaptation for wastewater and water systems ($1.24 million).

— An airport and Goleta slough climate adaptation plan to address hazards at the airport, building upon a 2015 Goleta Slough Area Sea-Level Rise and Management Plan and a 2017 Airport Master Plan. ($245,000).

Additionally, the council is slated to dissolve the Sea-Level Rise Adaptation Plan Subcommittee in an effort to reduce the amount of separate, single-use subcommittees in Santa Barbara.

This subcommittee was developed to lead the development of a sea-level rise vulnerability assessment and adaptation plan for the city. Staff has recommended the committee be disbanded, now that the adaptation plan is complete, and the Council Sustainability Committee will continue the work of implementing the sea-level rise adaptation plan.

The Santa Barbara City Council will also hear a presentation from BEACON (Beach Erosion Authority for Clean Oceans and Nourishment) which operates as a joint powers agency, on Tuesday.

BEACON handles regional sediment management, sea-level rise adaptation, beach restoration and more. Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart is the chair of BEACON’s board.

The city council meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. at City Hall at 735 Anacapa St.