Santa Barbara City Fire technician takes second in national contest

PHOTO COURTESY OF CAPT. JOSH HENDERSON

SANTA BARBARA — Mike Wilkins, fleet services technician and emergency vehicle technician for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, took second place in Firehouse Magazine’s Emergency Vehicle Technician of the Year award for 2020.

“In the nomination, Wilkins was credited with creating a positive shop atmosphere by demonstrating teamwork and leadership,” read the magazine article. “He is passing on his craft to a younger generation by mentoring them and teaching them to properly repair, test and maintain the fleet of fire apparatus. Wilkins is an EVT Certified Master Fire and a Master ARFF as well as ASE certified.”

Fire officials said that Mr. Wilkins is always willing to help the firefighters no matter the issue. Officials are grateful for his contributions to the team.

“I am very proud to be associated with SBFD and I am always glad to help in any way I can. There are three people in (the) fleet responsible for my nomination,” Mr. Wilkins said in a statement. “Due to their extra effort I received this recognition. Thank you to them and all at the SBFD that make me feel like family.”

— Mitchell White