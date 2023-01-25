Santa Barbara collects $1.7 million

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara collected $1.7 million in transient occupancy taxes for December.

TOT revenues for that month were about 2.9% above the monthly budget, showing sustained growth, although at a slower pace than the previous five months.

The city has collected $17.6 million through December, the sixth month in the city’s fiscal year. The city’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $28.3 million, of which $23.6 million is budgeted in the General Fund.

The city’s TOT tax rate is 12%, of which 10% goes to the city’s General Fund.

The remaining 2% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.

— Neil Hartstein