Santa Barbara County Animal Services takes in more than 300 animals

COURTESY PHOTO

This is among the local dogs who were taken to a foster home. In November, Santa Barbara County Animal Services saw an increase in the number of dogs who need a home.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services took in 334 pets in November.

That’s 117 more pets than the number at this time last year.

This past week alone, Animal Services shelters took in 87 pets, and on Dec. 2, there were no vacant kennels to house new strays. Animal Services leaders alerted the community, and over the weekend, 33 pets went into homes.

“The high volume of pets in need that we are seeing right now is something that we haven’t seen in years,” Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar said in a news release. “The outpouring of support indicates just how much Santa Barbara County cares about our pets. Over 100 pets are currently housed in foster homes, on their way to adoption.”

Along with foster caregivers and adopters who provide support, the volunteer program has bloomed significantly over the past few months at Animal Services. Between the agency’s shelters in Goleta and Santa Maria, volunteers donated more than 1,300 hours of their time in November.

“Volunteers enable us to do so much for the pets in our care,” Ms. Aguilar said. “Our volunteers give the equivalent time of 10 additional staff members.”

Volunteers assist with tasks such as cleaning, but Animal Services also noted volunteers ensure that each pet has the best experience possible in a shelter.

To learn more about pet adoption and fostering, or to become a volunteer, visit linktr.ee/sbcanimalservices.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services takes in about 5,000 pets annually at two shelters:

— South County: 5473 Overpass Road, Goleta.

— North County: 548 W Foster Road, Santa Maria.

