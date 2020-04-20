Santa Barbara County announces nine new cases; South County homeless help likely to come today

An additional three new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the age bracket of 0 to 17 years old highlighted the announcement of nine new cases by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

There are now 16 cases in the youngest age bracket.

According to the PHD, there were also two in the 18-29 age bracket, three in the 30-49 and one in the 50-69.

The county’s overall count is now 394, with 20.6% under the age of 29.

For the second consecutive day, all new cases occurred in the North County, with six in Santa Maria, two in Lompoc (including one at the Lompoc federal prison) and one is pending.

Of the 394 cases, 152 are recovering at home, 173 have fully recovered, 41 are in the hospital (13 in the intensive care unit) and 24 are pending an update. The county’s fourth death occurred late Friday afternoon.



COVID-19, by the numbers

A look at the statewide, nationwide and worldwide numbers through Sunday:

In California, there are now 31,530 confirmed cases, with 1,178 deaths, including 30 on Sunday.

Los Angeles County is leading the state with 12,349 confirmed cases, with 601 deaths. Santa Barbara County remains 16th.

In terms of confirmed cases per 100,000 people in each county, San Francisco is highest at 133.0, while L.A. is at 122.3. Santa Barbara is sixth in counties with more than 100 cases at 88.8.

In the United States, there are now 761,964 confirmed cases, with 35,314 deaths, nearing the yearly average for deaths due to influenza, which is 36,000, according to the PHD.

Across the world, there are now 2,404,325 confirmed cases and 165,238 deaths. There have been 624,998 that have fully recovered.

Help for the Santa Barbara County homeless?

A day after Gov. Gavin Newsom was outspoken about cities embracing help for the “most vulnerable,” there is anticipated news in Santa Barbara County today.

According to Gregg Hart of the County Board of Supervisors, it is expected that a 68-room hotel will be procured to aid the homeless in the South County. In the North County, Santa Maria High School is already being utilized for this purpose.

On Saturday, Gov. Newsom was outspoken about the need to house the state’s homeless population, one that has grown to more than 100,000 people

“I just want to encourage those cities that are blocking efforts like this to consider themselves in the context of others…to consider their actions in the context and annals of history,” Gov. Newsom said. “They’ll judge themselves, not just be judged by others, by the extent they help the least among us.”

Gov. Newsom touted a new partnership with Motel 6 that would open up more than 5,000 new rooms across the state, in addition to 10,974 rooms that had already been procured as part of a statewide initiative called Project Roomkey.

Mr. Hart confirmed that the local facility is not a Motel 6, and it is unknown if Saturday’s news of a statewide partnership would impact the franchisees locally.

