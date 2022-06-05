Santa Barbara County announces polling location change

There has been a change in polling location for voters previously assigned to Mariposa at Ellwood Shores.

Voters whose County Voter Information Guide listed their polling place as Mariposa at Ellwood Shores have had their polling place moved to Dos Pueblos High School, Performing Art Center Lobby, at 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta.

The precincts affected are 33-3134 and 33-3136 in the city of Goleta. Voters can find their precinct number in the upper right-hand corner of their Vote by Mail ballots, and will still be able to vote and return that ballot.

Please contact the Elections office at 1-800-722-8683 if you are unsure if this notice applies to you.

– Katherine Zehnder