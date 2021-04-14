Santa Barbara County approaches orange tier

Santa Barbara County met the orange tier requirements for one week, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced Tuesday. If the county stays under the threshold for an additional week, it may move into the less-restrictive orange tier April 21.

“We have made significant progress in lowering our local case rate and test positivity,” Dr. Henning Ansorg, county health officer, said in a news release. “Every member of our community has an important role to help us continue to enjoy the expanding benefits while continuing to be mindful of safety practices including wearing masks, physically distancing, washing their hands, and getting vaccinated.”

In the orange tier, restaurants and movie theaters can increase their indoor seating to 50% capacity or 200 people maximum; indoor pools can open; museums can operate at 50% capacity indoors; places of worship can operate indoors at 50% capacity, and retail has no capacity limit.

The county’s adjusted case rate is currently at 4.6 cases per 100,000 residents, below the threshold of under six cases. Local test positivity is at 1.9%, well below the required 4.9% for orange tier.

Public Health officials detected 11 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the lowest count in months. The county now has a cumulative 33,736 cases.

There are 143 active COVID-19 cases in the county, down 23% from the two-week average.

Both Santa Barbara and Santa Maria reported four new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Santa Barbara has 6,309 total cases of which 43 are still infectious.

Santa Maria has a cumulative 11,368 cases, and 26 cases are active.

The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota confirmed one COVID-19 case, bumping its total to 1,190 cases. There are 11 active cases in the area.

The North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe also detected a single case. It has a total of 1,281 cases of which three are still infectious.

The geographic location of one daily case is pending.

The county’s hospitals are treating 21 patients with COVID-19, four of which are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has six patients with COVID-19 symptoms, and one is in the ICU.

None of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s COVID-19 patients are utilizing a ventilator.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com