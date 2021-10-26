Santa Barbara County at average of 55 COVID-19 cases per day

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recorded 165 COVID-19 cases Saturday through Monday, an average of 55 cases per day. The county’s two-week average is also 55 cases per day.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients also matches the two-week average, at 37 hospitalized. Of those, 13 COVID-19 patients are in critical care.

Public Health has reported a cumulative 43,848 cases, and 331 cases are still infectious.

Santa Maria detected the most cases over the past three days, with 63 cases. It has 14,602 total cases and 128 active cases.

Orcutt confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 2,706 cases of which 38 are still infectious.

Lompoc found 14 cases. It has a cumulative 5,227 cases and 33 active cases.

Goleta counted 13 new cases. It has a total of 2,315 cases and 21 active cases.

The Santa Ynez Valley detected 12 cases, increasing its total to 1,476 cases of which 21 are active.

Santa Barbara reported 11 new cases. It has a cumulative of 7,850 COVID-19 cases, and 33 cases in Santa Barbara are still infectious.

The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota recorded six cases, bumping its total to 1,686 cases. There are 16 active cases in the unincorporated area.

The North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe also confirmed six cases. It has a total of 1,638 cases of which 11 are still infectious.

The South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria found four new cases. It has a cumulative 1,669 cases and nine active cases.

The geographic locations of 11 of this weekend’s cases are pending.

— Annelise Hanshaw