Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to allocate CREF funds

In an attempt to help mitigate significant adverse impacts to coastal recreation, coastal visual aesthetics, coastal tourism and environmentally sensitive coastal resources to the maximum extent feasible, Santa Barbara County established the Coastal Resource Enhancement Fund.

The fund was established through conditions of approval when granting permits for the Point Arguello, Point Pedernales, Santa Ynez Unit, Gaviota Oil Terminal and Molino Gas projects.

On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors will allocate the total of $712,800 available for coastal acquisitions and $293,212 available for general allocation. The permits require payment of mitigation fees to CREF for the life of each project, and allocation of grants or loans from CREF must be directed at mitigating the specific types of impacts the conditions were crafted to address.

This year’s CREF cycle is a combined two-year 2020-2021 funding cycle.

Also on the board’s agenda is considering adopting an ordinance codifying a new category of retail food facility, MIcroenterprise Home Kitchen Operations, in the county retail food code.

In addition, the board will consider amending the Food Facility Fee Schedule for services related to Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations provided by the Public Health Department’s Environmental Health Services.

An update on COVID-19 in the county will also be shared at the meeting.

Lastly, the supervisors will hold the annual TRUTH Act Report and community forum for 2021 and 2022. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information to the public about ICE’s access to individuals and to receive and consider public comment.

For the month of May, projected items the Board of Supervisors will discuss include COVID-19 updates, juvenile justice planning and realignment implementation, an Equity Initiative Report update, utility-scale solar ordinance amendments, accessory dwelling unit and junior ADU ordinance amendments, development of a countywide workforce agreement, fee ordinance for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 published charges and the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 third quarter budget update.

Meetings are broadcast live and rebroadcast on CSBTV 20 according to a schedule provided in each agenda. Videos of each meeting and other county programming are available on the county’s YouTube channel “CSBTV20.” For information about obtaining a copy of a public hearing or a schedule of CSBTV broadcasts, call 805-568-3427.

