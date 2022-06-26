Santa Barbara County Citizen’s Academy accepting applications

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizen’s Academy. The Citizen’s Academy is an engaging and informational behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Santa Barbara, hosted by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office.

The participants will engage in various topics including the history of law enforcement, criminal law, patrol tactics and de-escalation communication. They will also participate in hands-on learning such as firearms instruction and active shooter scenarios. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

Academy training sessions will be held on Monday nights, from 6-9 p.m., beginning July 11 and continuing through August 22. Participants must be able to attend all sessions. There will be one Saturday morning session held on August 27 for a graduation ceremony and celebratory BBQ. Classes will be held at various locations throughout Southern Santa Barbara County.

Those wishing to participate can turn in applications in one of the following ways:

– In-person drop off at Sheriff’s Headquarters at 4434 Calle Real, Santa Barbara;

– In-person drop off at Isla Vista Foot Patrol Station at 6504 Trigo, Isla Vista;

– Scan and email applications to Deputy Justin Schroeder at jrs3822@sbsheriff.org.

Those who are interested can read more about the Citizen’s Academy and find the application form on the Sheriff’s Office website: https://www.sbsheriff.org/about-us/community-outreach/citizens-academy/.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com