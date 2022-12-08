Santa Barbara County collects Toys for Tots

COURTESY PHOTO

You can drop off unwrapped donations to Toys for Tots at drop boxes at the Santa Barbara County Administration building in Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County Fire Department stations.

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara County is collecting donations for Toys for Tots.

Dropoff boxes can be found in the lobby of the county administration building, 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara., and Santa Barbara County Fire Department stations. Toys can be dropped off anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.

County employees and the public are encouraged to drop off new unwrapped toys, which will go to children in low-income families in the local area. Santa Barbara County will top off the boxes at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday in Santa Barbara.

The boxes will be picked up on Dec. 15. Distribution of the toys is being handled by the Unity Shoppe.

Toys for Tots began in 1947, when Major Bill Hendricks, USCR, and a group of Marine reservists in Los Angeles collected and distributed 5,000 toys to children. The 1947 pilot project was so successful that the Marine Corps adopted Toys for Tots in 1948 and expanded it into a nationwide campaign.

For more information, go to www.countyofsb.org.

— Katherine Zehnder