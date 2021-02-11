Santa Barbara County confirms 147 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 147 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths Wednesday, increasing the county’s totals to 30,352 cases and 358 deaths. Public Health considers 950 COVID-19 cases to be still infectious.

Of the deceased, seven were at least 70 years of age, and three were 50 to 69. Seven had underlying conditions, and one death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

Santa Maria was home to four of the deceased, and four lived in Lompoc. One resided in Santa Barbara, and one was from the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria.

Santa Maria detected 42 cases. It has a new total of 10,333 COVID-19 cases, and 240 cases are active.

Santa Barbara counted 28 cases, which brings its total to 5,541 cases. Santa Barbara has 177 active cases.

Goleta confirmed 23 cases Wednesday and has 1,581 total cases. Officials deem 79 cases still infectious in Goleta.

Lompoc found 21 cases, bringing its total to 3,177 cases. Of those, 131 cases are still infectious.

The following areas also reported daily cases Wednesday: the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, eight cases (1,211 total, 45 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, eight cases (880 total, 34 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, five cases (1,184 total, 50 active); Orcutt, three cases (1,585 total, 42 active); Isla Vista, one case (1,130 total, 51 active).

The geographic locations of eight daily cases are pending.

A total of 145 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19, and 35 of those are in critical care. Santa Barbara County has 27.6% of its ICU beds available.

As of Wednesday, 1,299 health care workers have contracted COVID-19.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in an update that 159 cases of the UK variant of COVID-19, 1,023 cases of the West Coast variant and two cases of the South African variant have been detected in California.

Cottage Health began testing for COVID-19 variants this week.

