Santa Barbara County confirms 199 COVID-19 cases, one death

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 199 COVID-19 cases Monday, increasing the county’s total to 14,935 cases.

It relayed one death, an individual over the age of 70 with underlying medical conditions. The deceased resided in the Santa Ynez Valley, and the death was not associated with an outbreak at a congregate facility.

The city of Santa Maria accounted for 54 of the daily cases and has a total of 5,671 cases, 323 of which are still infectious.

The city of Santa Barbara detected 39 cases, bringing its total to 2,242 cases and 221 active cases.

A close third, the city of Lompoc reported 38 cases. It’s new total is 1,611 with 145 still infectious.

Additionally, The city of Goleta confirmed 17 cases (585 total, 80 active). The community of Orcutt had 13 (714 total, 35 active).

The Santa Ynez Valley found 10 cases (353 total, 42 active). The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota reported eight cases (431 total, 59 active).

The unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe combined had four cases (623 total, 35 active).

An area combining the communities of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria confirmed two cases (419 total, 33 active).

No cases were found in the community of Isla Vista nor the federal prison in Lompoc.

The locations of 14 cases are still pending.

A total of 774 health care workers in the county have been infected.

Officials report 38.10% availability in the county’s intensive care units.

Cottage Health is caring for 246 patients across its campuses, 208 of which are acute-care patients. That leaves 180 acute-care beds available.

In isolation, 54 patients have COVID-19 symptoms, and 51 are confirmed cases. Five are in critical condition.

A total of 10 ventilators are in use, and 101 are available.

The COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Moderna was authorized for emergency use Friday.

Dr. Scott Robertson, chief medical officer at Santa Maria’s Marian Regional Medical Center, told the News-Press he expects a shipment of the Moderna vaccine by Christmas.

