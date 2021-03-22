Santa Barbara County confirms 25 COVID-19 cases

The number of daily COVID-19 cases, active cases and hospitalizations continues to drop in Santa Barbara County.

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 32,859 cases. Of those, 182 cases are still infectious.

Santa Maria detected the most daily cases, with seven new cases. It has a total of 11,088 cases, and 55 cases are active.

Lompoc counted five new cases, which brings its total to 3,467 cases. Of those, 37 cases are still infectious.

Santa Barbara confirmed four cases. Its new total is 6,156 cases and 34 active cases.

The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota reported three cases, bumping it to a cumulative 1,150 cases. Public Health deems 15 cases still infectious in the area.

Goleta recorded two daily cases and has a total of 1,715 cases of which 10 are active.

The South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria detected one case. It has a cumulative 1,324 cases, and eight are active.

The geographic locations of three of Sunday’s cases are pending.

A total of 39 COVID-19 patients are in Santa Barbara County hospitals, and 17 of those patients are in critical care. The county has 28.6% of its staffed ICU beds available Sunday.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com