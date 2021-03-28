Santa Barbara County confirms 26 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department detected 26 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, increasing the county’s total to 33,045 cases. Of those, 203 cases are still infectious.

Orcutt reported the most cases Saturday, with six new cases. It has a total of 1,746 cases of which 17 are active.

Lompoc confirmed five new cases, which brings its total to 3,501 cases. Public Health deems 40 cases still infectious in Lompoc.

Santa Maria also recorded five cases. It has a cumulative 11,139 cases, and 52 cases are active.

The following areas also detected daily cases: Goleta, four cases (1,727 total, 13 active); Santa Barbara, three cases (6,192 total, 38 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, one case (1,155 total, 10 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, one case (984 total, five active).

The geographic location of one daily case is pending.

Santa Barbara County’s hospitals are treating 37 patients with COVID-19, 12 of which are in critical care.

Saturday, 34.2% of the county’s staffed ICU beds were available.

The Lompoc Valley Regional Medical Center reports a steady supply of vaccine, so it anticipates being able to vaccinate the public without interruption.

Santa Barbara County joined the state’s vaccine network last week, so providers will be joining the MyTurn.ca.gov scheduling system in coming days.

