Santa Barbara County confirms 29 COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County residents can receive the one-dose COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson without an appointment from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, located at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Another walk-in vaccine clinic is open 10:30 a.m. to noon today at the Carter-Duncan Corporation, located at 5427 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. It will be administering the Moderna vaccine.

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been a cumulative 34,128 cases in the county, and 162 cases are still infectious.

The number of active cases is up 6% from its two-week average.

Santa Maria reported the most COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 11 cases. It has a total of 11,488 cases of which 36 cases are active.

Santa Barbara detected five new cases, increasing its total to 6,416 cases. Officials deem 33 cases still infectious in Santa Barbara.

The South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria counted four cases. It has a cumulative 1,384 cases, and 20 cases are still infectious.

The following areas also reported daily cases: Goleta, two cases (1,799 total, 13 active); Lompoc, two cases (3,687 total, 13 active); Orcutt, two cases (1,817 total, seven active); the Santa Ynez Valley, one case (1,021 total, five active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, one case (1,287 total, one active).

The geographic location of one daily case is pending.

A total of 14 COVID-19 patients are recovering in hospitals, and three of those are in critical condition.

