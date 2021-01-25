SB County confirms 307 COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 307 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 26,820 of which 2,196 are still infectious.

Santa Barbara detected the most daily cases: 90. The city has a new total of 4,824 cases, and 584 are active.

Santa Maria confirmed 62 cases Sunday, bringing its total to 9,299. Of those, 587 are infectious.

In third, Isla Vista reported 29 COVID-19 cases. Its case count is up to 895 of which 105 are active.

Goleta tracked 27 cases and has a total of 1,386 of which 178 are still infectious.

Lompoc detected 24 cases, increasing its case count to 2,753. Of those, 201 are active.

The following areas also reported daily COVID-19 cases Sunday: Orcutt, 14 cases (1,435 total, 86 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, 12 cases (1034 total, 59 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, nine cases (777 total, 89 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, eight cases (890 total, 86 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, seven cases (1003 total, 104 active).

The geographic locations of 25 cases are pending.

The age group with the most daily cases is the 18-29 range, with 97 of Sunday’s 307 cases. Most days, the 30-49 age group has the highest count, but it reported 92 Sunday.

A total of 1139 health care workers have contracted COVID-19.

Santa Barbara County’s hospitals are treating a total of 185 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 46 are in critical care.

