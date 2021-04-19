Santa Barbara County confirms 33 new COVID-19 cases

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department detected 33 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 33,896 cases, of which 162 are active.

Public Health announced last Tuesday that the county met the orange-tier requirements for one week. Should the county maintain the case rate and test positivity rate Tuesday, restrictions could loosen Wednesday.

To meet the required case rate, the county must average 28 cases a day.

Santa Maria reported the most new cases Sunday, with 12 cases. It has a cumulative 11,409 cases of which 36 cases are active.

Santa Barbara detected four new cases, which brings its total to 6,349 cases and 39 cases still infectious.

Goleta also found four cases. It has a cumulative 1,776 cases and 13 active cases.

The following areas also confirmed daily cases: Isla Vista, two cases (1,290 total, seven active); the Santa Ynez Valley, two cases (1,010 total, nine active); Lompoc, two cases (3,622 total, 16 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, one case (1,356 total, three active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, one case (1,201 total, 15 active); Orcutt, one case (1,805 total, nine active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, one case (1,284 total, four active).

The geographic locations of three daily cases are pending.

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating 11 COVID-19 patients. The number of infected patients is down 46% from a two-week average, and just two patients are in critical care.

The majority of cases were detected in those under 50 years of age, potentially because of age-based vaccination.

