Santa Barbara County confirms 342 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 342 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, which increases the county’s total to 25,083. Of those, 2,465 are still infectious.

The department also recorded five deaths, increasing the toll to 236.

Three of the deceased were 70 or older and had underlying health conditions. Two were between the ages of 50-69 and without underlying conditions. Three deaths were the result of an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

Two of the deceased lived in Santa Barbara; two resided in Santa Maria, and one was from Goleta.

Santa Maria confirmed the most COVID-19 cases, at 97. Its new total is 8,776, of which 702 are active.

Santa Barbara reported 87 new cases, bringing its total to 4,387 cases of which 604 are still infectious.

Goleta counted 39 new cases. Its total is 1,269 cases, and 175 are active.

Lompoc confirmed 30 cases Tuesday, which increases its total to 2,575. Officials deem 257 active.

The following areas also reported daily cases: the South County area including Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, 18 cases (930 total, 138 active); Isla Vista, 15 cases (832 total, 79 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 15 cases (831 total, 104 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, 12 cases (725 total, 97 active); Orcutt, nine cases (1355 total, 102 active); the North County area including Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, eight cases (976 total, 71 active).

The geographic locations of 12 cases are still pending.

A total of 1,092 health care workers have been confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Across the county, 205 patients are in hospitals with COVID-19. Of those, 49 are treated in intensive care.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is caring for 88 patients with COVID-19 symptoms. Of those, 21 are in the ICU. It has an ICU capacity of 15.6%.

The county has 8.5% of ICU beds available, which California Health and Human Services considers 0% capacity in its surge capacity measurements.

The Southern California region is at an adjusted rate of 0% capacity also. The stay-at-home order from the state will not be lifted until officials can predict at least 15% capacity within four weeks.

“We know that ICU numbers are a lagging indicator,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly in a press conference Tuesday.

It takes approximately three to four weeks before current cases impact the ICU capacity, he said.

He reported that the rate of transmission in California shows a slight decrease at .95 secondary infections resulting from an infected person. Santa Barbara County’s rate is 1.13, the fifth largest in the state.

