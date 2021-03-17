Santa Barbara County confirms 35 COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department detected 35 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a count higher than the previous three days’ cases but nonetheless lower than the two-week average.

A total of 32,669 cases have been recorded throughout the pandemic, and just 182 of those cases are currently infectious.

Public Health also reported a death caused or significantly contributed by COVID-19, increasing the total number of deaths to 430.

The deceased was between 50 and 69 years of age, had underlying health conditions and resided in Lompoc.

Santa Barbara confirmed 10 COVID-19 cases Tuesday. It has a new total of 6,129 cases, and 40 cases are active.

Santa Maria detected nine cases, which brings its total to 11,026 cases. Health officials deem 63 cases still infectious.

The following areas all reported two COVID-19 cases Tuesday: the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria (1,316 total, 10 active); Goleta (1,708 total, 12 active); Isla Vista (1,254 total, four active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota (1,134 total, seven active); Lompoc (3,424 total, 13 active).

The geographic locations of six daily cases are pending.

A total of 40 COVID-19 patients have checked themselves into hospitals countywide, and 15 of those are in critical care.

Tuesday, 39.5% of Santa Barbara County’s staffed ICU beds were available.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital gained a few COVID-19 patients Tuesday and now has 22 patients in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms.

Of its patients in isolation, nine are in critical care. A total of nine ICU beds, or 20%, were available Tuesday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Although nine patients are in critical condition, only four are utilizing a ventilator. A total of 86 adult and 13 neonatal ventilators remain available.

Another health care worker contracted COVID-19. It brings the total to 1,376 cases among health care workers, a number that has not been increasing much in recent days.

