Santa Barbara County confirms 41 COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 41 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 32,474 cases. Public Health considers 254 of those cases still infectious.

Officials also confirmed one additional death in which COVID-19 was recorded as a significant condition or cause, which brings the county to a cumulative 425 deaths.

The deceased was between 50 and 69 years of age, had underlying health conditions and resided in Orcutt.

Santa Barbara detected 11 COVID-19 cases and has a total of 6,090 cases. Of those, 67 are still infectious.

Santa Maria found nine cases Wednesday, increasing its total to 10,942 cases of which 68 are active.

The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota confirmed five cases. It has a total of 1,122 cases and 11 active cases.

The following areas also reported daily cases: Lompoc, four cases (3,404 total, 23 active); Orcutt, four cases (1,716 total, 14 active); Goleta, three cases (1,691 total, 30 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, two cases (1,302 total, 10 active); Isla Vista, two cases (1,247 total, 13 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, one case (966 total, seven active).

A total of 46 patients in county hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, and 13 patients are in critical care.

Santa Barbara County had 47.4% of its staffed ICU beds available Wednesday.

Of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s 180 acute-care patients, 17 are in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms. The hospital has six of those patients in intensive care.

Ventilators are being utilized by four COVID-19 patients at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and 87 adult ventilators and 13 neonatal ventilators are available.

A cumulative 1,372 cases of COVID-19 have been detected among health care workers.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com