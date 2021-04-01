Santa Barbara County confirms 41 COVID-19 cases, one death

Registration for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department’s vaccine drive in Santa Maria begins today. The vaccination clinic is part of the nationwide Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program.

The clinic is in Lompoc through the end of this week and will begin vaccinating in Santa Maria Monday, by appointment.

Only those currently eligible for vaccination can register. The clinic, which uses the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, will return to Santa Maria for second doses in three weeks.

“The mass vaccination clinic is a great success in the current Lompoc location and we look forward to offering this same opportunity in the Santa Maria community,” said Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, county public health director. “With each day of vaccinations, we are closer to seeing the end of the pandemic in our community.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect you, your family, and your community. While the mass vaccination clinics are available to all Santa Barbara County residents we are happy to provide easy and convenient access to the local community in Santa Maria.”

Public Health plans to administer 10,550 doses in Santa Maria.

Officials reported 41 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing Santa Barbara County’s total to 33,174 cases of which 205 cases are still infectious.

Public Health also recorded one death, which brings the total to 439 deaths.

The deceased was between 30 and 49 years of age, had underlying health conditions and resided in Santa Maria.

Wednesday, Santa Maria detected nine cases and has a cumulative 11,178 cases. Officials consider 52 cases still infectious in Santa Maria.

Lompoc confirmed six cases, which increases its total to 3,516 cases of which 41 are active.

The South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria found five cases. The area has a total of 1,335 cases of which eight are still infectious.

The following areas also reported daily cases: Santa Barbara, four cases (6,209 total, 34 active); Goleta, three cases (1,734 total, 13 active); Orcutt, three cases (1,762 total, 17 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two cases (1,165 total, 13 active); the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, one case (1,264 total, four active).

The geographic locations of eight cases are pending.

A total of 28 patients with COVID-19 are recovering in county hospitals, and 11 COVID-19 patients are in critical care.

Wednesday, 38.2% of the county’s staffed ICU beds were available.

