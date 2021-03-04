Santa Barbara County confirms 61 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 32,147 cases. Public Health deems 352 cases still infectious.

Officials also reported four deaths where COVID-19 was identified as a significant condition or cause. A total of 420 such deaths have been recorded in the county.

Two of the deceased were at least 70 years of age, and two were between the ages of 50 and 69. Three had underlying health conditions, and one death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

The deceased lived in: the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria; Goleta; Ocrutt; the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe.

Santa Barbara reported the most daily cases: 26. It has a total of 6,010 cases, and 103 cases are active.

Santa Maria confirmed nine cases, which brings its total to 10,818 cases of which 71 are still infectious.

Goleta detected six COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Its new total is 1,662 cases, and 22 are active.

The following areas also reported daily cases: the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, four cases (1,291 total, 18 active); Lompoc, four cases (3,376 total, 49 active); Orcutt, three cases (1,697 total, 27 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two cases (1,111 total, 21 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, two cases (956 total, eight active); the federal prison in Lompoc, two cases (1,088 total, two active); Isla Vista, one case (1,228 total, eight active).

The geographic locations of two of Wednesday’s cases are pending.

Hospitals across Santa Barbara County are treating 57 patients with COVID-19, and 19 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units.

A total of 21.1% of the county’s staffed ICU beds are available.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is caring for 13 patients with COVID-19 symptoms, and seven of those are in critical care.

Just three of its COVID-19 patients are using a ventilator, and 82 adult and 13 pediatric ventilators are available.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has 13.3% of its staffed ICU beds available.

A total of 1,349 health care workers have contracted COVID-19.

