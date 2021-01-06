Santa Barbara County confirms seven COVID deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 341 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing the county’s total to 19,019 cases. A total of 2,105 are deemed still infectious by health officials.

The county also confirmed seven COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 173.

All deaths were in individuals 70+ years of age. Five had underlying health conditions, and four were associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility. Two of the deceased resided in Santa Barbara, two lived in Santa Maria, one was from the City of Goleta, one resided in the unincorporated area of Goleta and one lived in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Santa Maria reported 83 daily cases. Its new total is 6,965 cases; 605 of which are still active. A close second, Santa Barbara confirmed 78 COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 3,106 cases of which 481 are still infectious.

Lompoc found 35 cases Tuesday. It has now seen a total of 1,965 cases, and 186 are still active. Goleta confirmed 29 cases and has a new total of 879; 172 are infectious.

The federal prison in Lompoc reported 18 new cases after previously having no active cases. The prison has totaled 1,057 cases.

The following areas also reported daily COVID-19 cases: the South County area including the communities of Montecito, Summerland and the City of Carpinteria, 17 cases (589 total, 117 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 12 cases (597 total, 81 active); the unincorporated areas of of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the City of Guadalupe, 12 cases (775 total, 80 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, four cases (466 total, 49 active); Isla Vista, two cases (681 total, 27 active).

The geographic locations of 28 daily cases are pending.

Tuesday, one young person housed in the Santa Barbara Probation Department’s Santa Maria Juvenile Hall (SMJH) tested positive for COVID-19.

All youth upon entry to the facility are tested and housed in an intake unit to be observed for 14 days. This particular individual is a new arrival and had not yet made contact with other youth. As a positive case, the patient is housed in a medical observation unit and is currently asymptomatic.

All probation and support staff assigned to the intake and medical observation units are equipped in full PPE. The contact was minimal, but all members who made contact are being tested.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com