Santa Barbara County Courthouse ‘Most Beautiful Building in State’

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara County Courthouse has been declared the most beautiful building in California, according to a TripAdvisor survey.

Many people use the sight of a beautiful building as inspiration for how to remodel their own home, which is why Angi, formerly Angie’s List, researched TripAdvisor reviews from 132 countries and every U.S. state for mentions of the word “beautiful.” Then it identified the buildings with the most mentions to be the most beautiful in their respective regions.

Categories included Most Beautiful Building in Every Country, Top 20 Most Beautiful Buildings in the World, Most Beautiful Building in Every U.S. State and Most Beautiful Buildings in the U.S.

The study revealed that the Santa Barbara County Courthouse takes the top spot as the Most Beautiful in Every U.S. State. The courthouse had a total of 1,301 reviews mentioning the architectural beauty of the building, making it the favorite design in California and one of the most beautiful buildings in the country.

“America’s capitol buildings rival places of worship for the honor of the most beautiful building in each state. Nine of the 50 states have a top structure categorized as a government building. However, nearly half the buildings on the map are religious sites or places of worship,” according to the Angi website.

Other buildings in the category include the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina, Grand Central Terminal in New York, the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, the Grand Opera House in Delaware and George Washington’s Mount Vernon in Virginia.

“We began our analysis by searching for the word ‘beautiful’ on TripAdvisor in 132 countries and each U.S. state, collecting a list of buildings with the word ‘beautiful’ mentioned in user-submitted reviews. We narrowed our analysis to buildings in the following categories: architectural buildings, churches and cathedrals, government buildings, religious sites, historic sites and points of interest,” according to www.angi.com.

The most beautiful building in each country and U.S. state is the building with the most mentions of the word “beautiful” in respective reviews. The top 20 global and U.S. lists are ranked by the number of mentions of the word “beautiful.”

“Our world analysis excluded buildings with fewer than 25 reviews. We also excluded attractions that serve as lookout points where most reviews referenced the ‘beautiful views’ as opposed to the building itself. We collected world data between December 2021 and January 2022 and U.S. state data in August 2022,” the website revealed.

Among the key findings:

— Barcelona’s Basilica de la Sagrada Familia is the world’s most beautiful building, with 16,104 mentions of the word “beautiful” in TripAdvisor reviews. It is among 14 places of worship in the top 20 buildings.

Cathedrale Notre-Dame de Paris in France is the second most beautiful building in the world, with 12,931 mentions on TripAdvisor. Biltmore House in Asheville, N.C., is the most beautiful building in the U.S. and the third most beautiful in the world, with 9,609 mentions.

— Most Beautiful Building in Every Country: The TripAdvisor-ing public has a distinct preference for religious and gothic-tinged structures, such as Saint Mary’s Basilica in Kraków, Poland, which has plenty of both while remaining unique. Parliaments, rail stations and castles also make a good show, but the list has only one post office — the Central Post Office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, which is said to be even more beautiful inside than out.— Most Beautiful Buildings in the U.S.: The most beautiful building in the U.S. is Biltmore House in Asheville, N. C., according to the findings. America’s largest privately owned home is set against the Blue Ridge Mountains but cuts a European dash with its French Renaissance chateau styling by architect Richard Morris Hunt. Along with Grand Central Terminal, reviews of Biltmore have substantially more mentions of its beauty than other top buildings.



