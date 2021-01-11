Santa Barbara County COVID-19 case count reaches record high

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 779 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the highest daily case count since the beginning of the pandemic. The county’s total is now up to 21,323 cases. A total of 2,129 are deemed still infectious by health officials.

Officials did not report any additional deaths, leaving the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 197.

Santa Maria reported the most cases: 205. Its new total is 7,677 cases; 614 of which are still active. In second, Santa Barbara confirmed 183 COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 3,525 cases of which 414 are still infectious.

The South County area including the communities of Montecito, Summerland and the City of Carpinteria counted 64 cases, increasing its total to 732 cases. Officials deem 137 of the cases still infectious.

Lompoc reported 60 cases Sunday. It has a total of 2,172 cases, and 217 are still active. Goleta confirmed 56 cases and has a new total of 1,036; 153 are infectious.

The following areas also reported daily COVID-19 cases: Orcutt, 45 cases (1,147 total, 134 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, 43 cases (579 total, 95 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 35 cases (693 total, 95 active); the unincorporated areas of of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the City of Guadalupe, 18 cases (870 total, 78 active); Isla Vista, 10 cases (716 total, 28 active).

The geographic locations of 60 daily cases are pending.

