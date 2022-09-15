Santa Barbara County Democratic Party opposes Carpinteria’s Measure T

By NEIL HARTSTEIN

The Santa Barbara County Democratic Party has endorsed “No on Measure T,” speaking out against the Carpinteria ballot measure that opponents say would upend the local planning process.

“Measure T would put important guidelines and protections at risk by imposing sweeping changes to Carpinteria’s land-use process,” said Darcel Elliott, chairwoman of the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party.

“We urge voters to say No to Measure T to stop land use policy making at the ballot box and protect Carpinteria from the unintended consequences of Measure T,” she said.

Opponents of Measure T say the party’s opposition to the November measure further bolsters the robust No on Measure T’s backing of four of five Carpinteria City Council members alongside other prominent community leaders who are campaigning against the measure.

The No on Measure T committee (protectcarp.com) was recently formed to provide education and combat what they say is misinformation being circulated by proponents of Measure T 2022. No on Measure T will work to protect the city planning process through educating voters about the risks associated with city planning by ballot measure, Measure T opponents say.

The No on Measure T committee contends that the campaign for Measure T has used deception to persuade voters without disclosing the full content and scope of the “errant” ballot measure.

In endorsing the rebuttal against Measure T 2022, the majority of Carpinteria City council members say the measure is misleading to the point of doing the opposite of its stated intent.

“The city’s planning process, careful consideration of new development and stewardship of open space have resulted in a beautiful beach town that is the envy of the world,” said Jason Rodriguez, principal officer of No on Measure T 2022. “Our committee is working to protect Carpinteria and to keep intact the system that gives us consistent, cohesive planning, rather than usurping that with a patchwork planning model that threatens our city.”

Backers of Measure T2022, however, insist it is the Vote No group that is misleading voters with disinformation.

They say there is no way the measure will lead to housing being built on existing land designated for open space.

The whole point of the ballot initiative, they said, is to allow Carpinterians to decide how public land is used, preserve the essential character of their small beach town and prevent the slippery slope of development, while also ensuring the community garden next to Parking Lot 3 remains untouched.

Measure T2022 proposes to change the zoning on two parcels of public land to save open space in downtown Carpinteria, keeping the property safe from private development.

It would rezone Parking Lot 3, the preferred location of the proposed Surfliner Inn, a two-story boutique hotel with rooftop pool and bar, from general commercial to open space/recreational.

The “Vote Yes” group says the public process so far has failed to address overwhelming public opposition to private development on public land, and that the initiative empowers voters to determine the use of downtown open space.

They note that they gathered the signatures of more than 1,000 Carpinterians who want to keep the parking lot undeveloped, and prevent public land from being developed for private gain.

