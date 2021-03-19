Santa Barbara County detects 52 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 52 new COVID-19 cases, a 22% increase compared to a two-week average. The county is up to a cumulative 32,755 cases, and 187 cases are still infectious.

Officials also recorded four deaths Thursdays which were caused by or significantly contributed to by COVID-19, increasing the county’s total to 434 deaths.

Three of the deceased were at least 70 years of age, and one was between the ages of 50 and 69. Three had underlying health conditions, and two deaths were associated with an outbreak at a congregate care site.

Three of the deceased resided in Lompoc and the other in Santa Maria.

Lompoc and Santa Maria both reported 14 daily cases.

Lompoc has a cumulative 3,446 cases, of which 30 cases are active. Santa Maria has a total of 11,055 cases, and 57 cases are active.

Santa Barbara detected seven cases, increasing its total to 6,142 cases. Officials deem 34 cases still infectious in Santa Barbara.

The following areas also reported daily cases: the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, six cases (1,323 total, 10 active);the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, four cases (1,257 total, seven active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two cases (1,137 total, nine active); Orcutt, two cases (1,725 total, five active); the Santa Ynez Valley, one case (975 total, eight active).

The geographic locations of two of Thursday’s cases are pending.

Hospitals in Santa Barbara County are treating 40 patients with COVID-19, 15 of which are in critical care. The county had 22.4% of its staffed ICU beds available Thursday.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has 24 patients in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms, and 11 patients are in critical care. Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital had 31.1% of its staffed ICU beds available and six medical-surgical beds.

Ventilators are being utilized for six COVID-19 patients at Santa Barbara Cottage, and 85 adult ventilators and all 13 neonatal ventilators are available.

