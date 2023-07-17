Santa Barbara County Fair celebrates 130th year

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The Ferris wheel towers above the carnival late Sunday afternoon at the front of the Santa Barbara County Fair at Santa Maria Fairpark.

The 130th annual Santa Barbara County Fair was this past week as families from around the county made it out to see the various attractions.

The fair took place on the Santa Maria Fairgrounds from Wednesday through Sunday. Featuring everything from small roller coasters to concerts, fair food and petting zoos, the event attracted thousands of people each day.

“It’s been really fun, this is my tenth year, it’s hard not to love the fair,” said Cooper Haws, who shows cattle. “It’s cool to see how raising them from young animals to compete in fairs, to see that satisfaction. When you put in the work, to see that pay off.”

Tucked away from the entrance was the animal section of the fair, featuring barns full of turkeys, goats, pigs and other farm animals. For people like Mr. Haws, the county fair offers more than just entertainment and a chance to talk to locals, but also an opportunity to show their animals, potentially sell them and make some money.

Young riders take flight on one of the gravity-defying rides at the fair.

“On showdays we’re prepping all day. We’re up here at six or seven a.m., but it’s so much fun to be up here,” said Mr. Haws.

“Today’s been pretty good, very busy. Everybody wants to ride the rides,” said Kalela Thompson, who ran one of the ring toss booths near the massive Hyperdrive ride. Over the whirring sound of the swinging roller coaster and intermittent screams and shouts from its customers, Mrs. Thompson said that it can be hard to compete with such a major attraction. “Come play my game, I don’t get enough people over here. I do this job because I like interacting with people,” she said, smiling.

The fair was open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and noon noon to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, offering entertainment from the earlier parts of the day well into the evening.

Upon entrance to the fairgrounds, guests quickly found the concert stage where various singers, dancers and other types of artists performed their routines for the crowds, often with multiple performances throughout the day.

Passengers scream with delight as this ride takes them up and down.

A variety of prizes await people at the carnival’s games.

“Lots of good energy this afternoon. A little slow at first but it picked up really fast,” said dancer-singer Kaowonder. Dressed in light-up red shoes and black leather pants, the LA-based artist put on multiple shows Saturday afternoon under the intense Santa Maria sun. “Great energy today, especially at the end. Now, I rest and get back out there in about an hour and a half and do it again.”

The fair also featured plenty of food, a live auction for farm animals and a whole host of smaller attractions waiting to be discovered.

