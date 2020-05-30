Santa Barbara County Fair expected to be canceled

The Santa Barbara County Fair will most likely be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Originally scheduled for July 15 to 19 at the Santa Maria Fairpark, the fair will likely go the way of the recently canceled 2020 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, according to fairpark public relations representative Shelly Cone.

Though the fair has not yet been officially cancelled, Ms. Cone said that the Santa Maria Fairpark’s board is scheduled to meet on June 2 and make a final decision. She explained the decision is expected to be a cancellation because many of the carnivals and exhibitors the fairpark had booked also have overlapping contracts with the Mid-State Fair and that working only one fair isn’t profitable enough for them.

When asked if rescheduling the fair to a later date in 2020 is a possibility, Ms. Cone remarked that the fairpark has a fall festival tentatively scheduled for October and that consolidating that event with a rescheduled fair is possible.

That said, this would entirely depend on the fall festival not also getting cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Also, certain events concurrent with the fair like its concert series and junior livestock auction wouldn’t be part of the rescheduled fair should it happen.

As Ms. Cone said, the future of the 2020 Santa Barbara County Fair is “all up in the air.”

email: jgrega@newspress.com