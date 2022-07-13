Santa Barbara County Fair is back

The first Santa Barbara County Fair since 2019 begins today.

The five-day event will feature everything from exhibits to rides, animals and concerts at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.

The theme is “A Salute to Agriculture.”

The Santa Maria event includes everything from the state’s largest junior livestock auction to jams and jellies, pies, award-winning wines, fine art, photography, carnival rides and petting zoos.

Gates are open from 3 to 10 p.m. today and Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Tickets cost $15 for adults (ages 12-61) and $12 for youth and seniors 62 and older. But if you get there before 5 p.m. today or Thursday, the admission is just $5.

New this year is the Raha FMX Freestyle Motocross Show Friday and Saturday in the Minetti Arena. Other entertainment includes Las Vegas hypnotist Tyzen twice daily on the SUN Center Stage, as well as various tribute concerts saluting Queen (today), Def Leppard (Friday) Luke Bryan (Saturday) and Kenny Chesney (Saturday).

And The Garth Guy and Shades of Shania will perform Thursday night.

A Hispanic concert will take place Sunday on Fiesta Day in the Minetti Arena.

Other music will include the Belmont Kings, an R&B band; Sound Investment, a classic rock band, and local favorite Steppin’ Out.

By the way, Friday is Agriculture and Cattleman’s Day, and there will be free admission for youth the entire day.

Military and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is set for Saturday.

Santa Maria Regional Transit is offering free trolley rides to the fair between Santa Maria Fairpark and the Freight/Vallarta bus stop near 1482 S. Broadway, Santa Maria.

For more information, go to www.santamariafairpak.com.

