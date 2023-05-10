Santa Barbara County Fire Department shares advice on wildfires

Santa Barbara County Fire officials are reminding residents that Defensible Space Inspections begin June 1.

“Homeowners have a responsibility to clear their vegetation,” officials said. “Help us help you protect the community.”

Wildfires are now a year-round reality in Santa Barbara County. This means that both firefighters and residents have to be prepared against the threat from brush fires at all times, officials said.

“Firefighters train hard and make countless preparations to be ready for a wildfire. Residents need to do the same,” fire officials said. “Successfully preparing for a wildfire requires you to take personal responsibility for protecting yourself, your family and your property.

“The Santa Barbara County Fire Department takes every precaution to help protect you and your property from a wildfire. But the reality is, during a major wildfire, there will simply not be enough fire engines or firefighters to defend every home, especially during the first hours of a major wildfire, so you must become part of the solution.”

The fire department is publishing advice about wildfires in a PDF called “Ready, Set, Go!.” You can read it at sbcfire.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/ready_set_go.pdf.

If your home borders a natural area — what firefighters call the Wildland Urban Interface — you are directly at risk from a wildfire, officials said. And if you live within one mile of a natural area, you live in the Ember Zone. Homes in the Ember Zone are at risk from wind-driven embers from a wildfire.

“Recent fires have resulted in entire neighborhoods being destroyed by fires started by embers, not the wildfire itself,” officials said. “This publication will help guide you through the process of making your home resistant to wildfires, and your family ready to leave early and safely. We call this process, ‘Ready, Set, Go!’

“You will learn about the Ember Zone and how to retrofit your home with features that protect it from embers. We’ll show you the importance of having defensible space around your home and the preparations you need to make so you can leave early, evacuating before the fire reaches you.

“Fire is, and always has been, a natural part of the beautiful area where we’ve chosen to live. Wildfires, fueled by build-up of dry vegetation and driven by hot, dry winds, are extremely dangerous and almost impossible to control.

“Many residents have built their homes and landscaped without fully understanding the impact a fire could have on them. This publication will help you prepare your home so you can leave early, confident that you’ve done everything you can reasonably do to protect your home.

“It’s not a question of if, but when, the next wildfire will occur. That’s why the most important person protecting your life and property is not a firefighter, but you. With advance planning and preparation, you can dramatically increase your safety and the survivability of your property.”

