Santa Barbara County Food Action Network gives $150,000 in grants to nonprofits

The Santa Barbara County Food Action Network announced the recipients of its 2020 Food System Resilience Grants, totalling $150,000.

The grants are given to support the achievement of Food Action Plan goals by contributing to the broader food systems of the county, and SBCFAN is awarding them in partnership with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Barbara Foundation.

The following nonprofits received grants.

Blue Sky Center Sustainable Living Center based in the Cuyama Valley received $14,500 to grow their Cuyama Valley Healthy Foods Initiative and Victory Gardens Program.

Central Coast Regenerative Equipment Sharing Alliance based in Lompoc received $21,500 to purchase and share a mobile seed cleaner and no-till planter.

El Centro Santa Barbara based in Goleta received $20,000 for their Somos Semillas Garden.

Organic Soup Kitchen based in Santa Barbara received $10,000 to support staffing for their Cancer & Chronic Illness Recovery Program.

Route One Farmers Market based in Lompoc received $25,000 to improve food accessibility by launching the first Mobile Farmers Market.

SYV Fruit & Vegetable Rescue based in Santa Ynez received $25,000 to build a mobile solar refrigeration unit and launch field trials.

St. Mark’s in the Valley based in Los Olivos received $9,000 to support the launch of community kitchens.

Lastly, White Buffalo Land Trust based in Summerland received $25,000 to facilitate their Holistic Management Intensive Course.

The grants were reviewed by an external volunteer committee whose expertise ensures an equitable and impact-driven approach to the review process. The maximum award was $25,000 and there was no minimum.

Priority was given to organizations that will use the funds to strengthen the network, take into account external shocks to the food system (COVID-19), and/or effectively respond to the urgent needs of their local community that could be replicated countywide and beyond.

For more information on these grants, visit sbcfoodaction.org/grants.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com