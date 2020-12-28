Santa Barbara County ICU availability dips below 15%

County reports 182 COVID-19 cases

Intensive care availability in Santa Barbara County dipped below 15% Dec. 24 and is currently at 13.9%, according to Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Dec. 3, Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a three-week stay-at-home order to regions with below 15% ICU availability. Santa Barbara County went into lockdown Dec. 6, grouped in the Southern California region.

A total of 182 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county Sunday, increasing the total to 16,265 cases of which 1,118 are still infectious.

Officials did not report any COVID-19 deaths Sunday, leaving the total deceased at 153.

Santa Maria garnered the most cases: 86. Its new total is 6,134 cases and 361 still infectious.

The City of Santa Maria reported 24 new cases. It has a total of 2499 cases, and 210 are active.

The community of Orcutt confirmed 20 cases, increasing its total to 809 cases and 75 active.

The City of Lompoc documented 11 new cases (1721 total, 109 active). The Santa Ynez Valley also had 11 (397 total, 45 active).

The unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the City of Guadalupe reported eight cases (662 total, 23 active).

The City of Goleta confirmed six new cases (677 total, 88 active). The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota reported two cases (486 total, 56 active).

Among the communities of Montecito, Summerland and the City of Carpinteria, one case was found (454 total, 28 active).

No cases were reported in the community of Isla Vista (649 total, 24 active) and the federal prison in Lompoc (1038 total, 0 active).

The locations of 13 new cases are pending.

A total of 62 cases were found in those ages 30-49. In second, the 18-29 age group experienced 43 cases.

Just behind, 41 cases were reported in those 50-69. A total of 24 cases were confirmed in those over 70, and 12 cases impacted those 17 and under.

