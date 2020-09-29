Home Breaking News Santa Barbara County in red tier
Santa Barbara County in red tier

by Josh Grega
Santa Barbara County is now officially in the red tier.

The change will allow certain businesses to reopen indoor operations at reduced capacity and goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

At noon Tuesday, California Health and Human Services Agency secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced that Santa Barbara County has moved from the most restrictive purple tier in the California Department of Public Health’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy to its second highest tier, the red tier, indicating “substantial” COVID-19 transmission.

For more information, see Wednesday’s News-Press.

News-Press Staff Writer

