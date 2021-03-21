Santa Barbara County issues guidance for spring break safety

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is urging the community to continue vigilance in adhering to safety guidelines designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during spring break.

When considering how to spend spring break, the community is asked to make efforts to stay local. Continue to practice safety guidelines including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Gathering in large groups is not permitted at this time. If people must gather, officials recommend keeping it small and within three households or less, short in duration, masks must be worn, and physical distancing should be practiced.

The safety guidelines regarding out-of-state travel at this time when people may be considering plans for spring break, a 10-day quarantine should occur upon return. Testing is strongly recommended upon return as well. Locations for no-cost testing throughout Santa Barbara County can be found at https://publichealthsbc.org/testing/.

“Just as quickly as we began to see a decline in cases, we can easily revert and see an uptick,” Dr. Henning Ansorg, health officer for the county, said in a statement. “We must remain vigilant if we want to continue moving forward. This can only happen if we all do our part.

“We have worked hard to get our kids back to in person learning; it is in our control to keep this in place. With new, more dangerous, variants now detected in our community, an uptick in cases can happen quickly if we do not continue to practice the needed safety precautions.”

A total of 38 new cases were reported on Saturday, increasing the county’s total cases to 32,836. Of those, 190 are deemed still infectious. No new deaths were reported on Saturday, and the county’s death total is 435.

Santa Maria reported 14 new cases on Saturday and now has 11,081 total cases. Of those, 58 remain active. Lompoc reported nine new cases and has now reported 3,462 total cases (36 active).

Santa Barbara reported seven new cases (6,154 total, 34 active). No other area in the county reported more than three cases.

A total of 37 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 14 in the Intensive Care Unit.

Starting March 29, Lompoc Valley Medical Center will be expanding vaccine appointment availability to all individuals 16 or older who have a “high-risk medical condition or disability” as defined by the California Department of Public Health. To register for the appointment request list, email vaccine@lompocvmc.com or call 805-875-8909. Those interested should provide their name, date of birth, phone number and indicate that they have a qualified condition. You do not need to say the nature of the medical condition.

