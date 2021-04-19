Santa Barbara County Jail awarded national accreditation

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care by demonstrating compliance with NCCHC’s Standards for Health Services in Jails.

Accreditation recognizes Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office dedication to compliance with the most respected standards in correctional health care, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The County Jail underwent a rigorous on-site survey in September 2020. An experienced physician and other experts in correctional health care surveyed the facility for compliance with standards on safety, personnel and training, health care services and support, patient care and treatment, health promotion, special needs and services, health records and legal issues.

“This is a milestone in our efforts — along with Wellpath, our healthcare partner — to provide high quality health care to our inmates,” Sheriff Bill Brown said in a statement.

NCCHC has surveyed and accredited jails, prisons and juvenile detention and confinement facilities for 40 years. The NCCHC standards used in accreditation are developed with input from the nation’s experts in correctional health care.

“In achieving NCCHC accreditation, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has demonstrated its commitment to meeting constitutional requirements for health care delivery for incarcerated individuals,” Deborah Ross, national commission CEO Deborah Ross, said in a statement. “Accreditation is a voluntary process and we commend the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for successfully undertaking this challenge to provide quality health care and instill confidence in the community it serves.”

— Mitchell White