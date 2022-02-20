Santa Barbara County needs Laura Capps on its board

I eagerly await when Laura Capps will take her seat on the Board of Supervisors. Without a lot of hype, she quietly puts her shoulder in the harness and delivers.

As a trustee of the Santa Barbara Unified School District board, she champions sustainability and helped take the district from zero to 14 solar energy installations across 21 school campuses, six with microgrids, while adding a new sustainability director — with the goal of saving the district money.

— Working with the Foodbank, CommUnify and schools, she helped triple the participation of families in free summer meal programs when school was not in session and child hunger tends to spike —a huge win for child nutrition and family food security.

— Laura has demonstrated her mettle by standing up to vicious attacks for her leadership on policies concerning ethnic studies and equity along with vaccine mandates and other COVID safeguards.

— As president of the Community Environmental Council, she helped the organization put forward far reaching initiatives such as community choice energy providing greater local control over how energy is sourced.

Laura has a proven record of significant accomplishments while being known as an upbeat, gracious and collaborative leader. She will be a highly valued colleague and much-admired member of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Joan Hartmann

Chair of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors

Editor’s note: Laura Capps is running for the 2nd District seat. Its current occupant, Gregg Hart, has decided against running for re-election and is instead running for the 37th Assembly District seat.