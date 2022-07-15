Santa Barbara County Probation Department honored

COURTESY PHOTOS

Next week is Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week, honoring professionals who work to keep communities safe and support the rehabilitative process for justice-involved individuals.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department plans to showcase the work probation does throughout the county.

“It is only through a balanced approach focused on accountability and hope that we can have a sustainable impact on community safety,” Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman said this week. “Santa Barbara County probation officers and pretrial service specialists work tirelessly to hold justice-involved individuals accountable while supporting them with services targeted on their success.”

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed a resolution commemorating Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week, which states: “The Probation Department serves as an essential connector in the justice system, bridging the gap and maximizing the resources available to reduce recidivism by carefully balancing direct human services with research-based deterrents and interventions.”

According to a news release, probation is an alternative to incarceration and connects services and needs to enhance community safety and the restoration of justice-involved individuals.

