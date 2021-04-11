Santa Barbara County providing compost assistance

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department is offering residents a chance to save money and improve the environment through its backyard composting program.

The county offers resources to help residents learn how to compost where they live. Through a partnership with the city of Santa Barbara, Solvang and city of Goleta, the county is providing educational resources free of charge. For composting content, visit www.lessismore.org/compost.

“When you compost leftover food scraps and plant materials in your own residence, you will create your own nutrient-rich soil amendment for your garden and practice sustainability,” Sam Dickinson, compost program specialist, said in a statement.

Composting bins at wholesale prices are also available at the following locations: South Coast Recycling and Transfer Station, at 4430 Calle Real in Santa Barbara; the North County Public Works Building, at 620 W. Foster Road in Orcutt; and the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, at 4004 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos.

Officials say that using a green waste recycling bin can complete the organics loop, which starts when grass, leaves, flowers and other yard materials are discarded into the bin. The materials are collected and chipped into mulch, which is then distributed to local residents and farmers.

“The main benefit of mulching is water conservation and nutrient input,” Joey Costa, mulch program coordinator, said in a statement. “Returning this mulch to the soil completes the organics loop, with many positive impacts for any garden.”

Free “load your own” much is available at the South Coast and Santa Ynez recycling and transfer stations. For details, call 805-681-4981 in South County and 805-686-5084 in North County.

For additional information, contact Mr. Dickinson at sdickinson@cosbpw.net.

— Mitchell White