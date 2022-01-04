Santa Barbara County Public Health changes isolation and quarantine guidance

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department altered its isolation and quarantine guidance Monday to align with new guidance from the California Department of Public Health.

The following Public Health recommendations do not apply to health care professionals.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, should do the following:

Stay home for a minimum of five days.

If symptoms are resolving or if patients are asymptomatic after five days, they can take a COVID-19 test (preferably an antigen test) to determine if they should continue isolation.

If unable to test, one must wait 10 days to end isolation.

Isolation must continue if the individual has a fever.

Wear a well-fitting mask around others for at least 10 days post-isolation, especially indoors.

Unvaccinated individuals, including those who have previously had COVID-19, and those eligible for a booster but have not yet been boosted should do the following if exposed to COVID-19:

Stay home for a minimum of five days after your last contact with the infected person.

Test on day five.

Quarantine can end on day five for those who are asymptomatic and test negative.

For those who can’t test, quarantine must last 10 days.

Wear a well-fitting mask around others for at least 10 days, especially indoors.

If symptoms appear, test and isolate.

Boosted individuals or those vaccinated and not yet eligible for a booster shot, should do the following if exposed to COVID-19:

Quarantine is not required.

Test on day five.

Wear a well-fitting mask around others for at least 10 days, especially indoors.

If symptoms appear, test and isolate.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after a COVID-19 exposure. For more information, go to publichealthsbc.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw