Santa Barbara County Public Health officer provides stern warning to youth; SBPD reports a slight uptick in crime

As Santa Barbara County saw its total COVID-19 confirmed cases speed past 400, Monday’s Public Health Department announcement also brought yet another case of someone between 0-17.

The age bracket is now up to 17 cases — with the bulk coming over the past week.

PHD health officer Dr. Henning Ansorg was outspoken on why he believes the influx of cases are occurring.

“Well I don’t have any hard facts, but I have noticed that the younger age group does not abide by the social distancing as well as the more grey-haired population,” Dr. Ansorg said. “I think it shows in the higher rate of infection, unfortunately. So I just implore the young people in the county to take this seriously. Young age does not protect us from catching this virus.”

There were 22 new cases announced Monday, bringing the county’s total to 416.

A two-day drought in the South County was broken with two new cases in Santa Barbara, with the remaining 20 in the North County.

Of those in the north, 14 are apart of the Lompoc federal prison outbreak, with three additional in Lompoc, two in Santa Maria and one in unincorporated North County.

For age breakdowns, there were 11 cases of those 30-49, six in the 50-69 bracket, two in the 18-29 and one in the 70-plus.

Of the 416 cases, 168 are recovering at home, 176 have fully recovered, 43 are in the hospital with 15 in the intensive care unit. There are 25 cases pending an update.

There continues to be a huge disparity between the North and South counties, with the North representing 78.9%, including more than 90 percent over the past three days.

While last week Dr. Ansorg chalked that up to potential more relaxed social distancing efforts in the North County, he also admitted Monday that it could also be due to more testing in that area.

“We do not have an exact tally of every test that has been done, especially in the North County because they utilize different labs than South County,” Dr. Ansorg said.

Gregg Hart, the chair of the county’s Board of Supervisors, indicated that further demographic information will be made available at today’s supervisors meeting.



SBPD reports uptick in crime

The city of Santa Barbara hosted an afternoon press conference to address neighborhood safety, including an update from Santa Barbara Police Department Chief Lori Luhnow.

While reporting that the reporting of domestic violence continues to climb during the time of the stay-at-home mandates, Chief Luhnow also indicated that the department recently completed a year-over-year analysis for crime during this time period.

There has been a 20% increase in robberies (from 10 to 12) and 11% percent increase in aggravated assaults (28 to 31). Chief Luhnow also said that there was a 200% increase in reports from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

As the Santa Barbara County Jail has tried to limit new inmates due to social distancing measures, the SBPD has been ticketing and warning more people that would have normally been taken into custody.

But Chief Luhnow warned that this doesn’t give people freedom to commit crime.

“There are still some people that are trying to take advantage of the fear and the uncertainty in our community. When appropriate, we educate and warn our community, but we have seen a uptick in violence since the stay-at-home orders were put in place,” Chief Luhnow said. “And this is definitely a time that people that prey on the community do not get a free pass. We have expanded our street enforcement team to have a presence seven days a week and they have adopted targeted suppression initiatives that focus on crime hotspots and increased visibility. And they are looking to disrupt gatherings and violent activity.”



COVID-19, by the numbers

A look at statewide, nationwide and worldwide numbers through Monday:

In California, there are 33,840 confirmed cases (increase of 2,310 on Monday), with 1,226 deaths, including 48 Monday.

Los Angeles County is approaching 14,000 confirmed cases, sitting at 13,823, which is 136.9 cases per 100,000 residents. Santa Barbara County saw it’s rate jump from 88.8 to 93.7 on Monday.

In the United States, there are 792,759 confirmed cases, with 42,514 deaths and 72,389 fully recovered.

Across the world there are 2,476,916 confirmed cases, with 170,297 deaths and 646,739 fully recovered.

Cottage Health, by the numbers

Cottage Health provided the following update on Monday:

Cottage Health is caring for a total of 190 patients across all campuses.

139 are acute care patients; 234 acute care beds remain available.

Of the 139 patients, 10 patients are on ventilators; 58 ventilators remain available (adult, pediatric and neonatal ventilators).

Of the 139 patients, 18 are in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms; 13 are confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Of 18 patients in isolation, 9 patients are in critical care.

Cottage has collected 2,231 cumulative test samples: 175 resulted in positive, 2,023 resulted in negative, and 33 are pending. In most of these tests, patients did not require hospital admission.

Campus Point still open

Despite rumblings on social media Monday, Campus Point off UCSB’s campus is open and accessible to the public.

According to Mr. Hart, the fencing in place has to do with a service project that was already in place and nothing to do with potential beach closures on the South Coast.

The work is being done to the nearby UCSB Lagoon.



