Santa Barbara County reports 11 COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no new deaths.

Three new cases were reported in Orcutt, and two new cases were reported in the North County areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe. The Santa Ynez Valley and Lompoc also recorded two new cases Friday.

One new case was reported in Santa Barbara, and one case is pending. According to Public Health Department data, 38 cases are still infectious in the county.

As of Friday, 57.8% of the county’s eligible 12-and-older population is fully vaccinated, and 66.7% of that population has received at least one dose. Currently, 48.9% of the entire county’s population is fully vaccinated.

On Friday, eight people were hospitalized for COVID-19, five of whom were recovering in the ICU.

email: mhirneisen@newpsress.com