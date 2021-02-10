Santa Barbara County reports 124 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 124 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing the county’s total to 30,206 cases. Officials consider 982 cases still infectious.

Public Health also reported 11 deaths where COVID-19 was a cause or a significant condition. There have been a total of 348 COVID-19 deaths in Santa Barbara County.

Of those, eight individuals were 70 or older, and three were between 50 and 69.

Underlying health conditions were confirmed in seven of the deceased, and two deaths were associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

Santa Barbara was home to three of the deceased; three lived in Santa Maria, and three resided in Lompoc. The South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria housed two of the deceased.

Santa Maria detected 44 cases Tuesday, which brings its total to 10,292 cases. Public Health deems 263 cases still infectious.

The North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe confirmed 15 cases. Its new total is 1,179 cases, and 50 of those are active.

Santa Barbara counted 11 cases, increasing its total to 5,513 cases of which 180 are currently infectious.

The following areas also confirmed cases Tuesday: Goleta, eight cases (1,558 total, 58 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, seven cases (1,203 total, 51 active); Lompoc, six cases (3,154 total, 133 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, five cases (1,029 total, 49 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, five cases (872 total, 30 active); Orcutt, five cases (1,582 total, 46 active); Isla Vista, three cases (1,129 total, 62 active).

The geographic locations of 15 daily cases are pending.

The county’s hospitals are treating 149 COVID-19 patients, and 41 are in critical care. The county has 19.7% of its staffed ICU beds available.

A total of 1,294 health care workers have contracted COVID-19.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is caring for 67 patients in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms. Of those, 13 are in critical care.

Cottage Hospital has 37.8% of its ICU beds available.

A total of 14 patients at Cottage Hospital are on ventilators, and 97 ventilators are available.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com