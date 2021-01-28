Santa Barbara County reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 134 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and four deaths. The county has confirmed a total of 27,532 cases, of which 2,002 are still infectious, and 279 deaths.

Three of the deceased were between the ages of 50 and 69, and one was 70 or older. Three had underlying health conditions. Two resided in Santa Barbara, and two were from Santa Maria.

In an update Tuesday from Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, an Infectious Disease specialist at Cottage Health, she noted death rates lag behind cases by three to six weeks. She expects an increased number of deaths for a couple weeks following the December surge.

The most daily cases were detected in Santa Maria, with 41 cases. Its new total is 9,515 cases, and 552 are still infectious.

Santa Barbara reported 34 cases Wednesday, increasing its total to 4,977 cases. Officials consider 519 of those cases active.

Lompoc confirmed nine cases and has a new total of 2,831 cases. A total of 189 Lompoc residents are infectious.

The North County unincorporated area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe reported seven additional cases, which brings its total to 1,070 cases. Public Health deems 74 of those cases active.

The following locations also reported cases Wednesday: the South County area including Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, six cases (1,041 total, 99 active); Goleta, six cases (1,420 total, 133 active); Isla Vista, six cases (933 total, 95 active); Orcutt, six cases (1,467 total, 87 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two cases (910 total, 66 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, two cases (800 total, 66 active).

The geographic locations of 15 daily cases are pending.

Currently, 203 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in the county’s hospitals. Of those, 58 are in critical care units.

The county has 11.8% of staffed ICU beds available.

A total of 1,171 health care workers have been infected with COVID-19.

Three additional COVID-19 cases were detected within the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. One Sheriff’s deputy, one professional employee and one inmate have tested positive.

A total of 105 employees have contracted COVID-19, and 89 have recovered and returned to work. The inmate tested positive upon arrival to the jail and has since been released.

