Santa Barbara County reports 135 COVID-19 cases

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 135 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 30,862 cases. Of those, 701 are still infectious.

Santa Maria detected 34 COVID-19 cases. Its new total is 10,453 cases, and 163 cases are active.

Santa Barbara reported 27 daily cases, which brings its total to 5,659 cases. Of those, 152 are still infectious.

Isla Vista confirmed 18 new cases. It has a total of 1,164 cases, and 52 cases are active.

Lompoc found 11 cases, bringing its total to 3,241 cases. Public Health deems 89 cases in Lompoc still infectious.

Other areas that reported COVID-19 cases Sunday are: Orcutt, eight cases (1,611 total, 30 active); Goleta, six cases (1,600 total, 54 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, six cases (1,050 total, 22 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, six cases (1,201 total, 29 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, five cases (900 total, 29 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, three cases (1,238 total, 30 active).

The geographic locations of 11 daily cases are pending.

Across Santa Barbara County, 122 COVID-19 patients are recovering in hospitals, and 25 are recovering in intensive care. The county has 38.2% of its staffed ICU beds available.

A total of 1,307 health care workers have contracted COVID-19.

