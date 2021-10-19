Santa Barbara County reports 156 COVID-19 cases over weekend

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recorded 156 COVID-19 cases Saturday, Sunday and Monday — an average of 52 cases per day.

It has detected a cumulative 43,449 cases, of which 262 are still infectious.

Santa Maria reported the most cases over the past three days, with 47 new cases. It has a total of 14,426 cases and 84 active cases.

Lompoc confirmed 30 new cases, bringing its total to 5,189 cases, of which 40 are still infectious.

Santa Barbara counted 19 cases. It has a cumulative 7,819 cases and 40 active cases.

The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota detected 11 cases. It has 1,674 total cases and 24 cases still infectious.

The following areas also reported daily cases: Goleta, nine cases (2,295 total, 16 active); Orcutt, nine cases (2,661 total, 16 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, six cases (1,659 total, 10 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, six cases (1,622 total, nine active); the Santa Ynez Valley, four cases (1,449 total, seven active); Isla Vista, three cases (1,577 total, four active).

The geographic locations of 12 weekend cases are pending.

There are 35 COVID-19 patients in Santa Barbara County hospitals, 13 of which are in critical care.

Of those eligible to be vaccinated in Santa Barbara County, 69.8% are fully vaccinated.

— Annelise Hanshaw